The contest for a spot in Australia's top six for next month's ICC World Test Championship Final has intensified with crucial performances observed in England's County Championship, according to the ICC's official website. Australia recently announced their 15-player squad for the final against South Africa at Lord's, amid preparations by prominent batters in England for the Test on June 11.

Cameron Green enhanced his bid for inclusion in Australia's XI by hitting a splendid century for Gloucestershire in their match against Kent in Bristol, strengthening his case for returning to the Test stage after over 15 months. Fresh from back surgery, Green displayed fine form, notching his second century on English soil with 128 runs off 184 balls in Gloucestershire's first innings.

Green's powerful right-handed innings, featuring 17 fours and a massive six, elevated Gloucestershire's chances in the tight Division 2 battle at County Ground. 'It was amazing,' Green remarked about batting in front of enthusiastic fans, as reported on the ICC's website.

If selected for Australia as a batter in the World Test Championship Final, Green would likely benefit from fellow all-rounder Beau Webster's inclusion, who could contribute as a seamer or off-spinner. Webster bolstered his selection prospects in Warwickshire's defeat to Hampshire, taking six wickets and scoring 41 and 18 runs across innings.

Marnus Labuschagne, a former No.1 ranked Test batter, struggled to impact Glamorgan's victory over Northamptonshire, managing scores of zero and four. Rumors suggest Labuschagne might open with Usman Khawaja, allowing Green and Webster to fit into the top six. Australia's squad includes Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, and other star players.

