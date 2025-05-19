IPL Teams Strengthen Line-Ups with Strategic Replacements
Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enlisted Shivam Shukla and Blessing Muzarabani as replacements for injured players. KKR signed Shukla for Rs 30 lakh, replacing Rovman Powell, while RCB added Muzarabani for Rs 75 lakh to replace Lungisani Ngidi for the season's remainder.
The Indian Premier League franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have announced new player acquisitions following injuries in their squads.
KKR, which is out of playoff contention, brought in Shivam Shukla to substitute for Rovman Powell due to his need for tonsil surgery. Shukla, a leg-spinner from Madhya Pradesh, has been signed for Rs 30 lakh for the rest of the season.
In parallel, RCB has secured Blessing Muzarabani from Zimbabwe, stepping in for Lungisani Ngidi, who departs for national duty. Muzarabani, with a commendable record in T20Is, joins the squad from May 26 at a fee of Rs 75 lakh.
