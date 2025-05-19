BCCI Denies Speculative Reports of Asia Cup Withdrawal
The BCCI has dismissed claims that India will withdraw from the men's Asia Cup and women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, calling such reports speculative. Despite recent military tensions with Pakistan, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the focus remains on the IPL and upcoming Test series against England.
The BCCI has categorically dismissed media reports suggesting that India might withdraw from the men's Asia Cup and women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, labeling the claims as speculative and without basis.
According to the reports, the decision was allegedly influenced by tensions with Pakistan, whose cricket body is led by Mohsin Naqvi, also ACC President. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that no discussions or decisions have been made concerning the events.
Saikia emphasized that the BCCI is currently prioritizing the ongoing IPL and the forthcoming Test series against England. Any decisions on future ACC events, he noted, would be communicated through official channels if they arise.
