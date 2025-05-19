Showdown in Europe: Six Nations 2026 Kicks Off

In an exhilarating kickoff to the 2026 Six Nations rugby tournament, defending champions France will face Ireland in the inaugural match scheduled for February. This European spectacle features England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales, promising nearly six weeks of thrilling competition.

The finale on March 14, known as 'Super Saturday,' will see Ireland tackle Scotland, Italy play Wales, and France engage with England. In 2023, France secured their seventh Six Nations title, dominating Scotland 35-16, marking their first triumph since 2022.

This year's fixtures unveil England hosting Wales in the first round and competing against Scotland in round two. Subsequently, France will host Italy in the third round. The penultimate fourth round will stage matches with Ireland, Wales, England, Italy, Scotland, and France, setting the stage for a gripping final weekend.

