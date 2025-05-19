Left Menu

Ben Stokes Ditches Alcohol for Fitness Ahead of England's Test Summer

Test captain Ben Stokes abstains from alcohol as part of his injury rehabilitation strategy to regain full fitness for England's Test summer. Recovering from a hamstring tear, Stokes aims to lead England in the Test against Zimbabwe in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:10 IST
Ben Stokes Ditches Alcohol for Fitness Ahead of England's Test Summer
Ben Stokes (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic move to boost his fitness, England's Test captain Ben Stokes has given up alcohol during his rehabilitation from a left hamstring tear suffered in New Zealand last December. Stokes is set to make a comeback as he prepares to captain England in their forthcoming Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, beginning on May 22.

Reflecting on past injuries, the 33-year-old shared insights on the UNTAPPED podcast about the changes he has made in his lifestyle. As reported by Sky Sports, Stokes admitted that he reevaluated his relationship with alcohol, stating, "After my first major injury, I realized the need for change. I haven't had a drink since January 2, aspiring for full fitness."

Stokes discussed the increasing demands of modern cricket, emphasizing the need for rigorous fitness regimes to maintain performance. "The game now demands more physically," he noted. Committed to sustaining his career, Stokes strives to maintain peak condition through intensive training, saying, "I'll keep going as long as I possibly can."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025