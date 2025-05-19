Ben Stokes Ditches Alcohol for Fitness Ahead of England's Test Summer

In a strategic move to boost his fitness, England's Test captain Ben Stokes has given up alcohol during his rehabilitation from a left hamstring tear suffered in New Zealand last December. Stokes is set to make a comeback as he prepares to captain England in their forthcoming Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, beginning on May 22.

Reflecting on past injuries, the 33-year-old shared insights on the UNTAPPED podcast about the changes he has made in his lifestyle. As reported by Sky Sports, Stokes admitted that he reevaluated his relationship with alcohol, stating, "After my first major injury, I realized the need for change. I haven't had a drink since January 2, aspiring for full fitness."

Stokes discussed the increasing demands of modern cricket, emphasizing the need for rigorous fitness regimes to maintain performance. "The game now demands more physically," he noted. Committed to sustaining his career, Stokes strives to maintain peak condition through intensive training, saying, "I'll keep going as long as I possibly can."

