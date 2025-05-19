Left Menu

Saatva to Ensure Restful Sleep for LA28 Olympians

Saatva, an American company, has been named the official provider of mattresses and bedding for athletes at the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. This follows controversies over the comfort and functionality of beds at previous Games, including those made from cardboard in Tokyo 2020.

19-05-2025
Saatva is set to deliver the much-needed comfort and quality sleep to athletes competing at the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The company was announced as the official provider for the high-profile event in Los Angeles, aiming to address past criticisms over the bedding provided at previous Games.

Previously, innovative solutions like cardboard bed frames were introduced at the Tokyo 2020 Games to promote sustainability and encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these were met with mixed reactions, with some athletes expressing discomfort.

In response to the criticisms, Saatva will supply mattresses, linens, and pillows to the Olympic villages in 2028, ensuring athletes have access to restful sleep, deemed crucial for their recovery. This marks a crucial move in the ongoing evolution of athlete accommodations and well-being.

