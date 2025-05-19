Fakhar Zaman's Stellar Return: A Comeback to PCB's Central Contracts?

Fakhar Zaman, along with Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf, is anticipated to make a comeback to the Pakistan Cricket Board's central contracts for the 2025-26 season. The trio was previously excluded last year due to underwhelming performance, but their recent impressive showings in the Pakistan Super League appear to have turned the tide in their favor.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had postponed the announcement of central contracts last year until October, although the contracts traditionally run from July 1 to June 30. This delay, along with discussions among the PCB management and national selectors, has set the stage for the upcoming contract renewals, signaling a potential shift in player rankings and inclusions.

A source from within the PCB revealed that evaluations are underway, focusing on top domestic performers and emerging young talents for inclusion in the 'D' category, coupled with incentives. However, despite the contract renewals, no changes in the financial structure—monthly retainers or match fees—are expected, given the board's dissatisfaction with team performances.

