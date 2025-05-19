Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Secure Playoff Spot with Commanding Win Against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans clinched a playoff spot in the IPL after a stunning 10-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals. The team, led by skipper Shubman Gill, expressed gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for their role in resuming the league amidst India-Pakistan tensions. Gill’s 93* spearheaded the thrilling win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:34 IST
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat Titans, led by skipper Shubman Gill, celebrated a decisive 10-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals, securing their playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill credited the Indian Armed Forces for facilitating the league's resumption amidst heightened India-Pakistan tensions.

After the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Gill made a heartfelt tribute on Instagram stating, 'Cricket returns, but the real heroes never left their post. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces. Jai Hind.' The IPL was temporarily halted due to cross-border tensions, with the tournament resuming on Saturday.

During the match, Gill and his partner, Sai Sudharsan, overwhelmed DC's bowlers with a phenomenal 205-run partnership. Gill dazzled with an unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls, while Sudharsan top scored with 108*. Their unstoppable force ensured a comfortable victory for GT, as they reached the target with an over to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

