Thailand and Nepal Secure Spots in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

In an impressive display of cricket prowess, Thailand and Nepal have secured their places in the Global Qualifier for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The final phase of regional qualifiers, held in Bangkok, concluded with thrilling victories for both teams.

Nepal's decisive chase against the UAE sealed their fate in the last over, with the team successfully surpassing the target of 114. Manisha Upadhyay's bowling figures of 4/20 were instrumental in restricting the UAE, while skipper Indu Barma and Rubina Chhetry made crucial contributions to the winning chase.

Thailand's dominant showing against the UAE was led by Natthakan Chantham and Nattaya Boochatham. Their impressive innings set up a formidable total of 144/5, which the UAE failed to chase down. Both Thailand and Nepal advance to the Global Qualifier, joining the likes of Bangladesh, Scotland, and the USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)