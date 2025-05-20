Left Menu

Independiente Triumphs Over Boca Juniors with Angulo's Decisive Strike

Independiente secured a 1-0 victory against Boca Juniors in the Argentine Apertura quarter-finals, courtesy of a second-half goal from Alvaro Angulo. Despite Boca's efforts, including a disallowed goal and missed chances, Angulo's strike ensured Independiente's spot in the semi-final against Huracan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:09 IST
Independiente clinched a 1-0 win over Boca Juniors in the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura tournament, thanks to a pivotal second-half goal from defender Alvaro Angulo.

The match at La Bombonera saw a lackluster first half from Independiente, but a significant improvement post-break secured their victory. Angulo's interception and subsequent finish at the hour mark proved decisive, thwarting Boca's defensive efforts.

Boca's struggle continued as they missed key opportunities, including a disallowed goal due to offside. With fans voicing frustration, interim coach Mariano Herron acknowledged the team's failure to reach the final, taking responsibility for the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

