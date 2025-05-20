Independiente Triumphs Over Boca Juniors with Angulo's Decisive Strike
Independiente secured a 1-0 victory against Boca Juniors in the Argentine Apertura quarter-finals, courtesy of a second-half goal from Alvaro Angulo. Despite Boca's efforts, including a disallowed goal and missed chances, Angulo's strike ensured Independiente's spot in the semi-final against Huracan.
Independiente clinched a 1-0 win over Boca Juniors in the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura tournament, thanks to a pivotal second-half goal from defender Alvaro Angulo.
The match at La Bombonera saw a lackluster first half from Independiente, but a significant improvement post-break secured their victory. Angulo's interception and subsequent finish at the hour mark proved decisive, thwarting Boca's defensive efforts.
Boca's struggle continued as they missed key opportunities, including a disallowed goal due to offside. With fans voicing frustration, interim coach Mariano Herron acknowledged the team's failure to reach the final, taking responsibility for the outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal PWD Minister Outlines Road Infrastructure Goals and Reforms
Sommer Shines: Goalkeeper's Heroics Propel Inter Milan to Champions League Final
Nottingham Forest Striker in Induced Coma After Goalpost Collision
Andhra Pradesh Aims for Financial Leap: Naidu Sets Revenue Goals
Development Bank of Nigeria Advances Green Finance Goals with AfDB Collaboration