IPL Drama: Digvesh Singh Rathi Fined and Suspended Amidst Heated Match

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi faces suspension after receiving five Demerit Points this season, following a code breach. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma was fined after a clash. SRH secured a win over LSG, placing them eighth in the IPL standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:31 IST
Digvesh Rathi (left) Abhishek Sharma (right). (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants' bowler, Digvesh Singh Rathi, has faced disciplinary action after breaching the Indian Premier League Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. The IPL Media Advisory has confirmed the imposition of a fine amounting to 50 percent of his match fees.

This incident marked Rathi's third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season, accruing two Demerit Points, in addition to three previously accumulated points. As a result of reaching five Demerit Points, Rathi has been suspended for LSG's upcoming match against Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025.

In the same match, all-rounder Abhishek Sharma from Sunrisers Hyderabad was penalized 25 percent of his match fees for a breach under Article 2.6. A heated exchange erupted between Abhishek and Digvesh following a provocative celebration by the bowler, emphasizing competitive tensions on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

