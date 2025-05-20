Rishabh Pant's Challenging IPL Season Amid High Expectations

Despite his hefty Rs 27 crore contract, Rishabh Pant struggled to deliver the expected results this IPL season, much to the disappointment of his team, Lucknow Super Giants. After their ousting by Sunrisers Hyderabad, teammate Mitchell Marsh acknowledged Pant's difficulties, citing the unpredictability of cricket.

With no hopes of making the play-offs, the focus remains on analyzing the season's setbacks. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite their aggressive start, failed to adapt to challenging conditions, a factor coach Daniel Vettori points out as crucial in their early exit from the tournament.

Marsh, however, remains optimistic, urging the team to finish strongly in the remaining matches. He cites the slim margins in IPL games and believes that Pant's talent will eventually shine through despite this season's setbacks.

