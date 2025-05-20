Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Challenging IPL Season Amid High Expectations

Rishabh Pant faced challenges in the IPL season, failing to meet expectations despite a significant contract. His performance with the Lucknow Super Giants was underwhelming, scoring just 134 runs. Teammate Mitchell Marsh remains hopeful for Pant's future, while SRH's adaptability issues are highlighted by coach Daniel Vettori.

Updated: 20-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:28 IST
Despite his hefty Rs 27 crore contract, Rishabh Pant struggled to deliver the expected results this IPL season, much to the disappointment of his team, Lucknow Super Giants. After their ousting by Sunrisers Hyderabad, teammate Mitchell Marsh acknowledged Pant's difficulties, citing the unpredictability of cricket.

With no hopes of making the play-offs, the focus remains on analyzing the season's setbacks. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite their aggressive start, failed to adapt to challenging conditions, a factor coach Daniel Vettori points out as crucial in their early exit from the tournament.

Marsh, however, remains optimistic, urging the team to finish strongly in the remaining matches. He cites the slim margins in IPL games and believes that Pant's talent will eventually shine through despite this season's setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

