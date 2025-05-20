Kevin De Bruyne: On the Verge of a New Chapter

Manchester City's influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne announced he might sit out the upcoming Club World Cup, as concerns over potential injury overshadow his final days with the club. De Bruyne, an integral part of City's success over the past decade, emphasized the importance of safeguarding his health.

The 33-year-old, who will part ways with Manchester City at the end of the season, remains under contract until June 30. His decision to prioritize personal interests, despite the significance of the tournament, highlights the challenges athletes face balancing contracts and long-term well-being.

As the prestigious 32-team tournament looms, running from June 14 to July 13 in the United States, De Bruyne's uncertain participation underscores his commitment to self-preservation as he contemplates the next stage of his illustrious career.

