Kevin De Bruyne: On the Verge of a New Chapter

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City midfielder, is likely to miss the Club World Cup over injury concerns. The 33-year-old, leaving City after a decade, plans to prioritize personal health before his club departure. Despite contractual obligations, he aims to protect himself from injury risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:05 IST
Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City's influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne announced he might sit out the upcoming Club World Cup, as concerns over potential injury overshadow his final days with the club. De Bruyne, an integral part of City's success over the past decade, emphasized the importance of safeguarding his health.

The 33-year-old, who will part ways with Manchester City at the end of the season, remains under contract until June 30. His decision to prioritize personal interests, despite the significance of the tournament, highlights the challenges athletes face balancing contracts and long-term well-being.

As the prestigious 32-team tournament looms, running from June 14 to July 13 in the United States, De Bruyne's uncertain participation underscores his commitment to self-preservation as he contemplates the next stage of his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

