Sports Highlights: Deals, Fines, and Major Transformations
This summary highlights key events in recent sports news, including NHL referee Chris Rooney's recovery, Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' contract, and NBA's Jalen Williams receiving a fine. Transformations at the U.S. Open venue and MLB's Miami Marlins' win are also covered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:29 IST
NHL referee Chris Rooney is poised to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs following a high-stick injury by Niko Mikkola. Rooney sustained a black eye but was declared free of long-term damage, fueling his comeback hopes.
Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders inked a $4.6 million rookie contract after being drafted in the fifth round. His deal, inclusive of a signing bonus, marks the next step for the former Colorado standout.
A major transformation is slated for the U.S. Open venue with a planned $800 million overhaul, set to conclude by 2027. This modernisation effort ensures the iconic event continues uninterrupted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
