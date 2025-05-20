Sports Highlights: Deals, Fines, and Major Transformations

NHL referee Chris Rooney is poised to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs following a high-stick injury by Niko Mikkola. Rooney sustained a black eye but was declared free of long-term damage, fueling his comeback hopes.

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders inked a $4.6 million rookie contract after being drafted in the fifth round. His deal, inclusive of a signing bonus, marks the next step for the former Colorado standout.

A major transformation is slated for the U.S. Open venue with a planned $800 million overhaul, set to conclude by 2027. This modernisation effort ensures the iconic event continues uninterrupted.

