Montmartre's Climb Could Shake Up the Tour de France Finale

The decision to include a climb up the iconic Montmartre during the Tour de France's final stage this year has stirred up heated debate among cyclists and fans alike. Traditionally a processional affair, the addition of this climb could inject new tactical challenges to the race.

Last year's Olympics showcased Montmartre as a prime location, and Tour organizers intend to leverage that momentum. However, some of the sport's top names, including Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, have expressed their reservations, citing potential safety issues and changes to the race dynamics.

With concerns ranging from logistical challenges to how the climb might impact sprinters' chances, the cycling community remains divided. As they await the route's official presentation, the implications of this historic change continue to fuel discussions and speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)