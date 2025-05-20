Left Menu

Montmartre's Climb Could Shake Up the Tour de France Finale

The Tour de France plans to include a climb up Montmartre in the final stage, causing controversy within the cycling world. Traditionally a processional stage, this new route could impact the sprint finish. Top cyclists express concerns over tactical challenges, player safety, and the impact on sprinters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:53 IST
Montmartre's Climb Could Shake Up the Tour de France Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The decision to include a climb up the iconic Montmartre during the Tour de France's final stage this year has stirred up heated debate among cyclists and fans alike. Traditionally a processional affair, the addition of this climb could inject new tactical challenges to the race.

Last year's Olympics showcased Montmartre as a prime location, and Tour organizers intend to leverage that momentum. However, some of the sport's top names, including Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, have expressed their reservations, citing potential safety issues and changes to the race dynamics.

With concerns ranging from logistical challenges to how the climb might impact sprinters' chances, the cycling community remains divided. As they await the route's official presentation, the implications of this historic change continue to fuel discussions and speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025