Leicester City Faces New Financial Allegations as Premier League Intervenes

Leicester City is once again under scrutiny as the Premier League refers them to an independent commission over alleged financial rule breaches during the 2023-24 season. Despite successfully contesting a similar charge for the previous season, the club faces ongoing investigations after EFL handed over jurisdiction to the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:06 IST
Leicester City is facing new challenges as the Premier League announced its decision to refer the club to an independent commission for alleged breaches of financial rules during the 2023-24 season. This follows a verdict that exempted the club from further action regarding a similar issue in the 2022-23 season.

The incident stems from accusations that Leicester City, while competing in the Championship, violated the English Football League's (EFL) Profitability and Sustainability regulations. With an arbitration tribunal affirming jurisdiction, the Premier League took over the investigation after Leicester's promotion in June 2024.

Leicester City, having previously defeated a similar charge concerning their 2022-23 financials due to an expired accounting period, remains committed to cooperation as the new inquiry unfolds. The club emphasized their intent to engage constructively with the governing body despite the ongoing allegations.

