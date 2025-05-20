Leicester City Faces New Financial Allegations as Premier League Intervenes

Leicester City is facing new challenges as the Premier League announced its decision to refer the club to an independent commission for alleged breaches of financial rules during the 2023-24 season. This follows a verdict that exempted the club from further action regarding a similar issue in the 2022-23 season.

The incident stems from accusations that Leicester City, while competing in the Championship, violated the English Football League's (EFL) Profitability and Sustainability regulations. With an arbitration tribunal affirming jurisdiction, the Premier League took over the investigation after Leicester's promotion in June 2024.

Leicester City, having previously defeated a similar charge concerning their 2022-23 financials due to an expired accounting period, remains committed to cooperation as the new inquiry unfolds. The club emphasized their intent to engage constructively with the governing body despite the ongoing allegations.

