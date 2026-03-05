India and Finland: Strengthening Ties Through Innovation and Sustainability

President Droupadi Murmu has highlighted the potential for deepening cooperation between India and Finland, particularly in digital technology and sustainable development. During a meeting with Finland's President Alexander Stubb at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu emphasized the strong partnership formed on mutual trust and shared democratic values.

Both leaders noted the transformation of India-Finland relations into a dynamic partnership fueled by innovation, clean technology, education, and economic collaboration. Murmu expressed optimism that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will invigorate trade and investment between the two nations.

Praising Finland's leadership in digital technology, Murmu acknowledged Finnish contributions to India's progress in technology and sustainable development. She also stressed the importance of blending Finnish expertise with India's green energy initiatives to promote prosperity alongside sustainability.