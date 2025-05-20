Erik Ten Hag: Poised for a Sensational Ajax Comeback Amid Management Shifts

Erik ten Hag, the former manager of Manchester United, is reportedly in line for a return to Ajax Amsterdam following his departure from his previous role last year. Ajax Amsterdam's technical director, Alex Kroes, confirmed that ten Hag is on their shortlist, potentially replacing Francesco Farioli, who resigned recently.

Ten Hag, who has attended Ajax's recent matches as a spectator, is well-regarded for his previous successful tenure at Ajax between 2018 and 2022. During that time, he led the team to three league titles and an impressive run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Francesco Farioli, who resigned after a dramatic draw against Groningen, cited differences in future goals with the Ajax board as his reason for stepping down. This departure opens the possibility for ten Hag's return, promising a potential revival of Ajax's ambitions on the European stage.

