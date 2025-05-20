Matt Sherratt Leads Wales Rugby on Renewed Path with Japan Tour

Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt is set to continue his stint as Wales rugby's acting head coach for their upcoming tour of Japan in July. This decision follows his interim leadership during the final stages of this year's Six Nations tournament, stepping in after Warren Gatland's departure.

The coaching team for the Japan tour will comprise Cardiff defense coach Gethin Jenkins, and Harlequins duo Danny Wilson (forwards) and Adam Jones (scrum), with Gloucester's Rhys Thomas also assisting. Notably, former Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny will join as the new kicking coach.

WRU's Abi Tierney expressed gratitude for Sherratt's extended commitment, noting his swift positive impact. Despite Sherratt's preference against a full-time role, his guidance is crucial as Wales navigates through a challenging period aiming to break a 17-game losing streak against Japan.

