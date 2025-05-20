Left Menu

Matt Sherratt Leads Wales Rugby on Renewed Path with Japan Tour

Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt will lead Wales on their Japan tour in July, continuing as acting head coach after Warren Gatland's departure. Assisted by Gethin Jenkins, Danny Wilson, Adam Jones, and Rhys Thomas, Sherratt is eager for the challenge amid Wales' ongoing search for a permanent coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:52 IST
Matt Sherratt Leads Wales Rugby on Renewed Path with Japan Tour

Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt is set to continue his stint as Wales rugby's acting head coach for their upcoming tour of Japan in July. This decision follows his interim leadership during the final stages of this year's Six Nations tournament, stepping in after Warren Gatland's departure.

The coaching team for the Japan tour will comprise Cardiff defense coach Gethin Jenkins, and Harlequins duo Danny Wilson (forwards) and Adam Jones (scrum), with Gloucester's Rhys Thomas also assisting. Notably, former Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny will join as the new kicking coach.

WRU's Abi Tierney expressed gratitude for Sherratt's extended commitment, noting his swift positive impact. Despite Sherratt's preference against a full-time role, his guidance is crucial as Wales navigates through a challenging period aiming to break a 17-game losing streak against Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025