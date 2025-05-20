Left Menu

Pickleball Powerplay: Court Faces Off Over National Recognition Battle

The Delhi High Court is scrutinizing the Center's decision to recognize the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) as a national federation, following a dispute from the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA). The court is reviewing records and will make a decision after the next hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:40 IST
Pickleball Powerplay: Court Faces Off Over National Recognition Battle
  • India

The Delhi High Court is delving into the controversy surrounding the recognition of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) as a national federation. The case, prompted by a petition from the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), challenges the Union Sports Ministry's decision in favor of the nascent IPA.

Justice Sachin Datta, handling the case, has instructed the Centre to present all pertinent documents regarding the recognition process. The hearing is scheduled for May 23, and a comprehensive assessment of the records from both the Centre and the IPA will ensue.

The recognition of the IPA, achieved on April 25, enables the association to receive financial backing from the Sports Ministry and autonomy in overseeing aspects of the sport nation-wide. AIPA, established since 2008, contests this decision, alleging that the Ministry's actions are arbitrary and lack proper justification.

