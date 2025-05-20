Left Menu

Diego Moreira Joins Belgium's World Cup Qualifying Squad After Nationality Switch

Young left-back Diego Moreira has been called up to Belgium's national team for the World Cup qualifying campaign after switching nationality from Portugal. Persuaded by coach Rudi Garcia, Moreira joins a 26-man squad aiming for success. Kevin De Bruyne remains captain despite leaving Manchester City.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a strategic move ahead of their World Cup qualifiers, Belgium has enlisted the talents of uncapped left-back Diego Moreira, following his FIFA-approved nationality switch from Portugal. This decision comes shortly after Moreira, born in Belgium, opted to represent his birth country at the behest of new coach Rudi Garcia.

Garcia, while announcing the 26-man squad, emphasized the sportsmanship and potential of the 20-year-old player. Belgium is set to challenge North Macedonia and Wales in the upcoming fixtures, with seasoned leader Kevin De Bruyne, who recently departed Manchester City, continuing his role as captain.

Significantly, Aston Villa's Amadou Onana returns post-injury, whereas Fulham's Timothy Castagne is sidelined due to recent ankle surgery. The robust team selection reflects Garcia's commitment to integrating young talent alongside experienced players in a competitive sporting project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

