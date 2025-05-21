Left Menu

Victory Through Versatility: Vipraj Nigam's IPL Journey

Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam credits IPL for transformative experiences in his career and praises the influence of senior players. Acknowledging the guidance from DC coaches and his childhood mentor, he highlights the role of the National Cricket Academy in shaping his skills as a cricketer.

Vipraj Nigam
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of the IPL season, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Vipraj Nigam reflects on the significant impact it has had on his life and budding career. At just 20, the young cricketer from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh finds himself on a transformative journey, both on and off the field.

Nigam was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh, and he has since showcased his potential with both bat and ball. He is grateful for the chance to share the field and learn from seasoned players, which has brought notable changes to his approach and mindset. Nigam acknowledges that these experiences will be invaluable as he seeks to apply these lessons in his game.

Praise for his growth also extends to the Delhi Capitals coaching staff, who have brought clarity to his role as an all-rounder. Additionally, Nigam credits his childhood coach and the National Cricket Academy, which played crucial roles in his development, particularly in embracing his skills as a bowler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

