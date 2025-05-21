Left Menu

KKR Questions BCCI's Mid-Tournament Rule Change

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have challenged the BCCI's alteration of IPL's playing conditions midway through the tournament. The rule change increased the extra time to complete a match from 60 to 120 minutes, prompted by KKR's rain-affected game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:54 IST
KKR Questions BCCI's Mid-Tournament Rule Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have voiced their concerns over the BCCI's decision to update the IPL's playing conditions midway into the tournament. This alteration, which extends the time allowance to complete a full match from 60 to 120 minutes, was particularly contentious for KKR after their rain-hit match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru significantly affected their play-off prospects.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore confirmed in a statement to PTI that he has formally questioned IPL COO Hemang Amin about the timing and rationale behind this decision. Mysore argued that had the rule been in effect during their May 17 match, a shortened game could have been possible, which might have kept KKR's play-off hopes alive.

The BCCI's decision followed the tournament's resumption after a pause due to the India-Pakistan conflict and has been justified as necessary due to the onset of the monsoon. Previously, such extensions were typically reserved for the play-offs, but exceptions were made given the weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025