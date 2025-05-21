KKR Questions BCCI's Mid-Tournament Rule Change

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have voiced their concerns over the BCCI's decision to update the IPL's playing conditions midway into the tournament. This alteration, which extends the time allowance to complete a full match from 60 to 120 minutes, was particularly contentious for KKR after their rain-hit match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru significantly affected their play-off prospects.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore confirmed in a statement to PTI that he has formally questioned IPL COO Hemang Amin about the timing and rationale behind this decision. Mysore argued that had the rule been in effect during their May 17 match, a shortened game could have been possible, which might have kept KKR's play-off hopes alive.

The BCCI's decision followed the tournament's resumption after a pause due to the India-Pakistan conflict and has been justified as necessary due to the onset of the monsoon. Previously, such extensions were typically reserved for the play-offs, but exceptions were made given the weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)