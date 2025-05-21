Thrilling Victory: Buriram United Clinches ASEAN Club Championship

In a dramatic finale to the ASEAN Club Championship, Buriram United claimed victory over Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi in a 3-2 penalty shootout. The match concluded with a tense 5-5 aggregate score, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Buriram's 38-year-old goalkeeper, Chatchai Bootprom, was the hero of the day, saving three crucial penalties from Jason Pendant Quang Vinh, Hugo Gomes, and Bui Hoang Viet Anh. His performance was instrumental in securing a win for the Thai League 1 champions, led by Osmar Loss.

The match was filled with high-octane moments, including a stunning last-minute equalizer by Lucas Crispim and a crucial penalty conversion by Guilherme Bissoli. However, Cong An Ha Noi's persistence pushed the game to penalties, where Buriram ultimately triumphed.

(With inputs from agencies.)