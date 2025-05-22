Left Menu

Rising Stars: The Clash of Northampton and Bordeaux in the European Champions Cup Final

Northampton and Bordeaux Begles prepare for a thrilling European Champions Cup final. Northampton returns after 2011, powered by standout player Henry Pollock. Bordeaux, debuting in the final, boasts finishing power with wingers Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, making this Anglo-French clash highly anticipated.

The European Champions Cup final has an intriguing new feel as Northampton goes head-to-head with Bordeaux Begles at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. This marks Northampton's first final since 2011, while Bordeaux makes its debut appearance, adding fresh dynamics to the prestigious tournament.

In a semi-final filled with drama, Northampton shattered Leinster's hopes for a fourth consecutive final appearance, clinching a 37-34 victory in a thrilling encounter. Despite languishing in the eighth spot in their domestic league, Northampton excelled in Europe, showcasing brilliant attacking play and solid defense, led by the young flanker Henry Pollock and prolific try-scorer Tommy Freeman.

Bordeaux, not short of flair, blazed through the pool stages and subsequent rounds, defeating top teams with clinical performances. Key players like Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey have been instrumental in their campaign, bringing incredible speed and skill to the table. Both teams aim to seize the coveted title in what promises to be a memorable clash.

