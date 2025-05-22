Clash for the Top: Chiefs Eye Super Rugby Glory

The Waikato Chiefs have a crucial opportunity to regain the lead in the Super Rugby Pacific standings during the penultimate round of the regular season. However, they face the formidable challenge of stopping Moana Pasifika's impressive winning streak.

Guided by All Blacks star Ardie Savea, Moana Pasifika have entered the playoff race for the first time, following triumphs over teams like the Fijian Drua and the Auckland Blues. As they aim to secure a top-six playoff position, they prepare for a tough match against the Chiefs in Hamilton, followed by another clash with the Wellington Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs, motivated to reclaim their position above the ACT Brumbies, have maintained a mostly unchanged lineup since their victory against the Canterbury Crusaders. Their determination will be tested this weekend as the race for playoff spots intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)