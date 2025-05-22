Left Menu

Clash for the Top: Chiefs Eye Super Rugby Glory

In a battle to reclaim the top spot in Super Rugby Pacific, the Waikato Chiefs face a daunting task against Moana Pasifika, who are on a winning streak. Both teams have high stakes as they strive for playoff success. Upcoming tough matches could determine their fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 08:40 IST
Clash for the Top: Chiefs Eye Super Rugby Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Waikato Chiefs have a crucial opportunity to regain the lead in the Super Rugby Pacific standings during the penultimate round of the regular season. However, they face the formidable challenge of stopping Moana Pasifika's impressive winning streak.

Guided by All Blacks star Ardie Savea, Moana Pasifika have entered the playoff race for the first time, following triumphs over teams like the Fijian Drua and the Auckland Blues. As they aim to secure a top-six playoff position, they prepare for a tough match against the Chiefs in Hamilton, followed by another clash with the Wellington Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs, motivated to reclaim their position above the ACT Brumbies, have maintained a mostly unchanged lineup since their victory against the Canterbury Crusaders. Their determination will be tested this weekend as the race for playoff spots intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025