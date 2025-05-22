Mumbai Indians Surge Into IPL Playoffs with Commanding Win

The Mumbai Indians have sealed their spot in the Indian Premier League 2025 playoffs with a dominant 59-run victory over the Delhi Capitals. All-rounder Naman Dhir expressed the team's elation and confidence in capturing their sixth IPL title after the match against Delhi Capitals.

Dhir, who played a crucial role by scoring an unbeaten 24 off just 8 deliveries, helped elevate Mumbai's total to a competitive 180/5. His blitz in the final overs, alongside Suryakumar Yadav's masterful 73 off 43 balls, set a challenging target for the Capitals at Wankhede Stadium.

Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner dismantled Delhi's batting line-up, restricting them to 121 runs. With this win, Mumbai joins Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings in the playoffs, keeping alive their hopes for a sixth IPL trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)