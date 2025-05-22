Mumbai Indians Surge Into IPL Playoffs with Commanding Win
Mumbai Indians secured a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs with a decisive 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Naman Dhir's late innings heroics and stellar performances by Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner were pivotal. MI's win sets the stage for their sixth title run as they aim for a top-two finish.
The Mumbai Indians have sealed their spot in the Indian Premier League 2025 playoffs with a dominant 59-run victory over the Delhi Capitals. All-rounder Naman Dhir expressed the team's elation and confidence in capturing their sixth IPL title after the match against Delhi Capitals.
Dhir, who played a crucial role by scoring an unbeaten 24 off just 8 deliveries, helped elevate Mumbai's total to a competitive 180/5. His blitz in the final overs, alongside Suryakumar Yadav's masterful 73 off 43 balls, set a challenging target for the Capitals at Wankhede Stadium.
Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner dismantled Delhi's batting line-up, restricting them to 121 runs. With this win, Mumbai joins Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings in the playoffs, keeping alive their hopes for a sixth IPL trophy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
