Bidding Frenzy: Coastal States Eye Next Khelo India Beach Games

The Khelo India Beach Games, initially a regional sports event, gained prominence after being featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Following the recent edition in Diu, states West Bengal and Odisha are keen to host the next event, capitalizing on their coastal settings to boost tourism and sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diu | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:48 IST
Bidding Frenzy: Coastal States Eye Next Khelo India Beach Games
The success of the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games has spurred interest from West Bengal and Odisha, both eager to host the next edition of the sports festival. Held at the scenic Ghoghla Beach, over 2,100 athletes competed in the event, which gained recognition post its mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

West Bengal is vying to host the games, with locations like Digha and Mandarmani deemed perfect venues. Bengal Olympic Association's Jahar Das highlighted the state's readiness to capitalize on its existing infrastructure and strong traditions in beach sports. The state recently bagged two silver medals and has plans to nurture more beach athletes.

Odisha is also in contention, boasting a long coastline and a successful performance in pencak silat. With a burgeoning sports infrastructure and tourism sector, the state sees hosting the games as a natural extension of its ambitions. In contrast, Diu's sports transformation has been lauded, with significant infrastructure developments making it a potential recurring host.

