Enhancing Visitor Safety: Assam Polices' Tourism Policing Initiative

A specialised tourism policing training programme has been conducted for 155 officers of Assam Police, as announced by Rashtriya Raksha University in collaboration with the Assam government on Tuesday.

The extensive training, held at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, was aimed at bolstering safety measures in tourist areas. Participants included 32 deputy superintendents and 123 sub-inspectors, equipped with modern policing skills including legal frameworks such as the Foreigners Act and various digital tools.

The programme also focused on cultural sensitivity, conflict resolution, emergency response, and stress management, with interactive sessions and scenario-based discussions, ensuring officers are prepared for maintaining tourist safety across different environments.

