Kirsty Coventry Passes the Baton for Brisbane 2032 Olympics

Kirsty Coventry has officially passed her role as head of the International Olympic Committee's coordination commission for the 2032 Brisbane Summer Games to Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski. This transition took place during a three-day inspection in Queensland, marking a significant step as Coventry steps up to become the next IOC president.

Coventry expressed excitement about the impact Brisbane 2032 will have globally, while emphasizing the importance of the region's developments in preparation for the event. Meanwhile, planning continues for the Games, with local organizers working on venue construction and finalizing infrastructure plans.

Concerns over some venue decisions, such as rowing in a crocodile-inhabited river, have arisen, but IOC officials remain optimistic. Christophe Dubi, a veteran IOC executive, assured stakeholders that changes usually lead to improvements, using Sydney 2000 as a benchmark for success.

