England's Dominance Shines in T20I Opener Against West Indies

Charlotte Edwards begins her tenure as England's head coach with a convincing T20I win over West Indies. Sophia Dunkley's unbeaten 81 spearheaded England's pursuit of 148, crafted by Hayley Matthews' century. England's new chapter continues in Hove with renewed vigour after last season's Ashes disappointment.

22-05-2025
Team England (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Charlotte Edwards' tenure as head coach of England's cricket team commenced on a high note with a dominant victory over the West Indies in the opening match of the T20I series. This accomplishment was reported by the official ICC website.

Despite a stellar unbeaten 100 from West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, which anchored the team to a total of 147, England efficiently chased down the target. The win was secured through Sophia Dunkley's outstanding unbeaten 81, supported by former captain Heather Knight's 43 not out, resulting in a 94-run stand. England triumphed with eight wickets in hand and 21 balls remaining, in front of an enthusiastic crowd in Canterbury.

Following this victory, which marks a new beginning for England after a disappointing Women's Ashes against Australia, the team looks ahead to their upcoming match in Hove. Meanwhile, Dunkley attributed the team's renewed dynamism to new coach Charlotte Edwards' calm and clear approach. West Indies' captain Matthews acknowledged her own performance but stressed the need for stronger partnerships and a higher score in upcoming matches.

