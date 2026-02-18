Left Menu

Clash of Champions: West Indies vs Italy in a T20 World Cup Showdown

West Indies, two-time T20 World Cup champions, face debutant Italy in a crucial Group C match. West Indies aims to refine their strategy, while Italy seeks to finish their campaign on a high note. Key players like Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, and the Mosca brothers are expected to shine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:20 IST
West Indies, the two-time T20 World Cup champions, are set to face spirited newcomers Italy in a critical Group C match on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

Although the Caribbean team has seen a decline since their last World Cup win, they are finding their form just in time, as evidenced by recent performances from skipper Shai Hope and middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer.

For Italy, known more for football, this match represents a chance to exit the tournament with heads held high, having stunned with a win over Nepal. With standout performances from the Mosca brothers and captain Harry Manenti, Italy hopes to challenge West Indies significantly.

