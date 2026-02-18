Clash of Champions: West Indies vs Italy in a T20 World Cup Showdown

West Indies, the two-time T20 World Cup champions, are set to face spirited newcomers Italy in a critical Group C match on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

Although the Caribbean team has seen a decline since their last World Cup win, they are finding their form just in time, as evidenced by recent performances from skipper Shai Hope and middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer.

For Italy, known more for football, this match represents a chance to exit the tournament with heads held high, having stunned with a win over Nepal. With standout performances from the Mosca brothers and captain Harry Manenti, Italy hopes to challenge West Indies significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)