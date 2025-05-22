Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from French Open: Injury Woes Persist

Matteo Berrettini, the No. 28-ranked Italian tennis player, has officially withdrawn from the upcoming French Open due to an undisclosed injury, according to tournament organizers. A 'lucky loser' will take his place in the main draw as competition begins at Roland-Garros this Sunday.

Berrettini, who retired during the third round of the Italian Open against Casper Ruud due to injury, has expressed his disappointment on social media. 'I just ran out of time to feel 100% ready to compete at the level that is needed,' he shared on Instagram, while highlighting his anticipation to return for the grass-court season.

The formidable server, who was a 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, has been plagued with various injuries, including an abdominal issue in Madrid and a right foot injury prior to last year's Australian Open. Notably, Berrettini reached the 2019 U.S. Open semifinal and has clinched 10 career titles.

