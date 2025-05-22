Left Menu

Alcaraz and Swiatek Gear Up for Thrilling French Open Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz is set to defend his French Open title, opening against Kei Nishikori in Paris, following dominant clay-court performances. Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are also in the mix. In the women's draw, Iga Swiatek seeks to rediscover her form, facing Rebecca Sramkova in the first round.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to the French Open, initiating his title defense against the experienced Kei Nishikori. The young Spaniard enters the tournament as the favorite, following victories in Barcelona and Rome during an impressive clay-court season.

Alcaraz's current form showcases a 15-1 record on clay, positioning him as a formidable contender. Ranked No. 2, he avoids facing top-seeded Jannik Sinner until a potential final showdown. Sinner, back from a doping suspension, could meet Alcaraz following his performance against Arthur Rinderknech.

In the women's competition, the spotlight is on Iga Swiatek, who is eager to regain her championship form. Opening against Rebecca Sramkova, Swiatek aims to overcome a challenging season with ups and downs. The competition kicks off on Sunday, promising exciting matchups in both the men's and women's draws.

