Alcaraz and Swiatek Gear Up for Thrilling French Open Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to the French Open, initiating his title defense against the experienced Kei Nishikori. The young Spaniard enters the tournament as the favorite, following victories in Barcelona and Rome during an impressive clay-court season.

Alcaraz's current form showcases a 15-1 record on clay, positioning him as a formidable contender. Ranked No. 2, he avoids facing top-seeded Jannik Sinner until a potential final showdown. Sinner, back from a doping suspension, could meet Alcaraz following his performance against Arthur Rinderknech.

In the women's competition, the spotlight is on Iga Swiatek, who is eager to regain her championship form. Opening against Rebecca Sramkova, Swiatek aims to overcome a challenging season with ups and downs. The competition kicks off on Sunday, promising exciting matchups in both the men's and women's draws.

