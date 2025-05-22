Javelin Rivalry Amid Rising Tensions: Arshad Nadeem Speaks

Pakistan's javelin sensation Arshad Nadeem has maintained silence regarding his competitor Neeraj Chopra in light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Nadeem was invited by Chopra to the NC Classic, which has been postponed due to ongoing conflicts.

A deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam led to criticism of Chopra on social media for attempting cross-border sports diplomacy amidst political strife. Despite the criticism, Nadeem has chosen not to engage publicly in any talks about Chopra, emphasizing his support for the Pakistani army.

Both athletes, capturing Olympic glory in Paris, have focused on the sport, with Nadeem targeting the 100m javelin throw, and Chopra recently achieving a personal record in Doha. Their sporting feats have been maintained separately from the political tensions shadowing their interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)