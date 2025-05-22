Left Menu

Jimi Devi Okram: A Trailblazer in Sepak Takraw's Rise in Manipur

Jimi Devi Okram's inspiring journey from humble beginnings in Manipur to becoming a seasoned Sepak Takraw player reflects her resilience and passion. Her efforts, along with evolving infrastructure and government backing, have elevated the sport's stature in the region, paving the way for future athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:02 IST
In the year 2000, a young Jimi Devi Okram watched as her seniors practiced Sepak Takraw with acrobatic kicks and reflexes on a dusty field in West Imphal's Singjamei district. Fast forward two and a half decades, the 38-year-old Okram is now one of the senior-most players at the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games in Diu.

Raised by a widowed mother and supported by a determined elder sister, Jimi's journey was fueled by familial encouragement. Despite personal losses, including the death of her mother, Jimi's resolve never wavered. Her sister's support, both moral and financial, has been pivotal in Jimi's sports career, as she prepares to compete in various events at the Khelo India Beach Games.

From her initial days at the Youth Amateur Welfare Association (YAWA) club to securing a job with the Manipur Police through her sporting accolades, Jimi has witnessed significant changes in the Sepak Takraw landscape in Manipur. Under veteran coach Surjit Singh Waikom, the state's infrastructure has improved, and with dedicated centers like the Khelo India Centre in Imphal, future athletes are being groomed. Jimi, along with other athletes, continues to push the boundaries, ensuring Manipur's name shines brightly on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

