US Men's Soccer Team Faces Key Player Absences Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The U.S. Men's Soccer Team is set to face the CONCACAF Gold Cup with prominent roster gaps as key players, such as Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna, are unavailable. This leaves Coach Mauricio Pochettino with the challenge of fielding a competitive team in their last significant fixtures before the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA's prioritization of the expanded Club World Cup impacts the team selection, overshadowing regional championships like the Gold Cup. Coach Pochettino announced a revised 27-man squad, introducing new talent alongside returning players recently recovered from injuries, adding a new dynamic to the lineup.

The upcoming fixtures are pivotal as they are part of a brief four-window training period before the World Cup preparation intensifies. The team's performance has been under scrutiny following losses to Panama and Canada earlier this year, amplifying the stakes for the roster and coaching staff.

