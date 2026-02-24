Mexico Assures Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amid Cartel Chaos

Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, confidently stated on Tuesday that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will proceed securely in the country, despite recent turmoil following the capture and death of a prominent cartel leader.

The situation escalated when Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho,' was apprehended, resulting in violent responses, notably in Jalisco state. Despite the disturbances, including roadblocks and arson, Sheinbaum assured that there is 'no risk' to visitors.

FIFA is closely monitoring the developments and liaising with Mexican authorities. Local leagues paused some matches, but efforts to restore order are ongoing, as Sheinbaum underlined her commitment to resolving issues through peace, in line with her predecessor's policies.

