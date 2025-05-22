Craig Kessler Appointed as LPGA's New Commissioner Amid Historic Prize Growth

In a significant leadership change, the LPGA has appointed Craig Kessler as its new commissioner, taking over from Mollie Marcoux Samaan. This development was announced by the organization on Thursday, with Kessler stepping into the role on July 15.

Kessler, who previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of the PGA of America, emphasized his personal commitment to the LPGA's mission. He stated his eagerness to make a difference and create new opportunities, underscoring the transformative power of golf in changing lives.

The transition comes at a landmark moment for the LPGA as it celebrates its 75th anniversary. This year, the organization has put forth a record $131 million in prize money across 35 events, with more than $47 million allocated for the five major tournaments, highlighting its growth and momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)