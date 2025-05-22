Top Women in Tennis: Grand Slam Showdown at Roland-Garros

The French Open is set to showcase some of the leading women in tennis as it kicks off at Roland-Garros. Aryna Sabalenka stands out with a commanding presence, having dethroned Iga Swiatek to secure the No. 1 ranking.

Coco Gauff has made waves with her versatile performance across both singles and doubles formats. The young American closed the previous year triumphantly by winning the WTA Finals.

Jasmine Paolini continues to ascend the ranks, capturing attention with her robust plays. Meanwhile, rising stars like Mirra Andreeva are also making significant strides, underscoring the diversity and talent present in this year's lineup.

