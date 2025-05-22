Left Menu

Top Women in Tennis: Grand Slam Showdown at Roland-Garros

Explore the journeys and achievements of top female tennis players at the French Open. Aryna Sabalenka leads with a powerful track record, while Coco Gauff balances success in both singles and doubles. Jasmine Paolini continues to rise, and young talents like Mirra Andreeva make significant impacts.

Updated: 22-05-2025 22:03 IST
Top Women in Tennis: Grand Slam Showdown at Roland-Garros
The French Open is set to showcase some of the leading women in tennis as it kicks off at Roland-Garros. Aryna Sabalenka stands out with a commanding presence, having dethroned Iga Swiatek to secure the No. 1 ranking.

Coco Gauff has made waves with her versatile performance across both singles and doubles formats. The young American closed the previous year triumphantly by winning the WTA Finals.

Jasmine Paolini continues to ascend the ranks, capturing attention with her robust plays. Meanwhile, rising stars like Mirra Andreeva are also making significant strides, underscoring the diversity and talent present in this year's lineup.

