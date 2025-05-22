Left Menu

Monaco Grand Prix Set for a Thrilling Shift with Mandatory Two Stops

The Monaco Grand Prix may see dramatic changes this year due to a new rule requiring two mandatory pit stops, potentially altering the race strategy and making it more unpredictable. This could create opportunities for non-pole position drivers and introduce new dynamics, as noted by reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The upcoming Monaco Grand Prix is poised for an exciting transformation as a new rule mandates two pit stops, raising the stakes in a race traditionally known for its challenging overtaking opportunities.

According to reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen, the revised strategy could result in a more thrilling spectacle, with possibilities ranging from smooth sailing to chaotic twists due to unpredictable elements like safety cars.

Drivers concur that while the new rule may complicate race tactics, it also provides a chance for a more dynamic experience, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri noting the complexity added by managing multiple tire sets.

