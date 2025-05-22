Monaco Grand Prix Set for a Thrilling Shift with Mandatory Two Stops

The upcoming Monaco Grand Prix is poised for an exciting transformation as a new rule mandates two pit stops, raising the stakes in a race traditionally known for its challenging overtaking opportunities.

According to reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen, the revised strategy could result in a more thrilling spectacle, with possibilities ranging from smooth sailing to chaotic twists due to unpredictable elements like safety cars.

Drivers concur that while the new rule may complicate race tactics, it also provides a chance for a more dynamic experience, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri noting the complexity added by managing multiple tire sets.

