Danish Hockey Miracle: A Semifinal Story

Denmark's national ice hockey team executed a stunning comeback in Herning, defeating Canada 2-1 to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the IIHF World Championship. Falling behind by one goal, the Danes turned the game on its head in the last three minutes, earning a historic victory.

Team captain Jesper Jensen Aabo expressed disbelief over their achievement, acknowledging the immense challenge they overcame. "We've beaten the best national team in the world," Aabo told the Danish broadcaster DR, emphasizing the enormity of their accomplishment against seemingly insurmountable odds.

Goal-scorer Nick Olesen, who clinched the winning goal, reflected on the euphoric atmosphere as the crowd erupted at his defining moment. The Danes now look forward to facing Switzerland in the semi-finals in Stockholm, with Sweden and Team USA clashing in the other match-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)