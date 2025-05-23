Argentine Giants Falter: River Plate and Boca Juniors Face Challenges Ahead of Club World Cup

River Plate and Boca Juniors, two of Argentina's most prestigious football clubs, have encountered setbacks in the Apertura tournament quarterfinals, casting doubts over their form ahead of the looming FIFA Club World Cup.

River Plate, with the league's top payroll exceeding USD 110 million, faced an unexpected exit after losing to Platense on penalties. Meanwhile, Boca Juniors was defeated by Independiente, adding to a series of disappointing results.

The eliminations have led to substantial pressure on both teams to regroup. River Plate has major fixtures on the horizon, including a Copa Libertadores match and the Club World Cup starting June 15. Boca Juniors faces a similar test in their upcoming matches, pushing them to search for a new coach after relieving Fernando Gago of his duties.

