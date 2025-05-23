Left Menu

Indian Open of Surfing 2025: Riding New Waves in Surfing Excellence

The Indian Open of Surfing returns for its sixth edition at Sasihithlu Beach, Mangalore. Held from May 30 to June 1, 2025, the event promises intense competition among India's top-ranked surfers. It offers a crucial platform for athletes to improve their rankings for the upcoming Asian Games.

Kamali M in action at Asian Surfing Championships 2024 (Image: SFI). Image Credit: ANI
The eagerly awaited sixth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing is set to take place at the picturesque Sasihithlu Beach in Mangalore, Karnataka. Announced by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), this prestigious national event will unfold from May 30 to June 1, 2025, serving as a critical stop in the National Surfing Championship series. Hosted by the Mantra Surf Club and organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation, this competition is recognized by the International Surfing Association, enhancing its credibility and significance within the surfing community.

The three-day event will showcase top talent from across India, including the country's leading surfers in categories such as Men's Open, Women's Open, Groms (Under-16) Boys, and Groms (Under-16) Girls. Positioned as the second major competition following the International Surfing Festival Kerala Varkala 2025, this event will add essential ranking points, vital for surfers' standings and qualification prospects for other international contests.

This competition holds particular importance in the wake of India's historical 2024 achievements, where surfers secured participation in the 2026 Asian Games. With athletes like Kishore Kumar and Kamali P leading the charge, spectators can anticipate fierce battles that promise to elevate the sport further. Rammohan Paranjape, Vice President of SFI and Director of Mantra Surf Club, emphasized the event's longstanding heritage and its role in developing young talent through initiatives like the Grom Search, ensuring a promising future for Indian surfing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

