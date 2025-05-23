Left Menu

Ollie Pope Silences Critics with Stellar Performance Against Zimbabwe

Ollie Pope quashed rumors about his exclusion from England's Test squad against India by delivering a masterful innings in the ongoing Test against Zimbabwe. Amidst speculation, Test captain Ben Stokes hinted at young talent Jacob Bethell possibly joining the team, posing a threat to Pope's inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:45 IST
Ollie Pope Silences Critics with Stellar Performance Against Zimbabwe
Ollie Pope (Photo: opope32/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive performance against Zimbabwe, Ollie Pope addressed speculations of his potential exclusion from the upcoming England Test squad facing India. The five-Test series is set to commence on June 20. Pope's concerns were amplified when Test captain Ben Stokes suggested youthful Jacob Bethell might join the squad, potentially displacing Pope or opener Zak Crawley.

On the very first day of the match, Crawley scored a century, breaking a dry spell since July 2023, with a commendable 124 runs off 171 balls. Pope then took the spotlight, surpassing a 100 strike rate, embodying the aggressive 'Bazball'. He remained unbeaten at 169 off 163 when play ended for the day.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pope reflected on his innings, expressing relief at having capitalized on opportunities amidst competitive teammate performances. Dismissing media speculation, he emphasized focusing on his abilities and internal team communications. Pope's innings against Zimbabwe, his eighth century against a different opposition, reaffirms his form following struggles in New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025