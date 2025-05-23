Ollie Pope Silences Critics with Stellar Performance Against Zimbabwe

In a decisive performance against Zimbabwe, Ollie Pope addressed speculations of his potential exclusion from the upcoming England Test squad facing India. The five-Test series is set to commence on June 20. Pope's concerns were amplified when Test captain Ben Stokes suggested youthful Jacob Bethell might join the squad, potentially displacing Pope or opener Zak Crawley.

On the very first day of the match, Crawley scored a century, breaking a dry spell since July 2023, with a commendable 124 runs off 171 balls. Pope then took the spotlight, surpassing a 100 strike rate, embodying the aggressive 'Bazball'. He remained unbeaten at 169 off 163 when play ended for the day.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pope reflected on his innings, expressing relief at having capitalized on opportunities amidst competitive teammate performances. Dismissing media speculation, he emphasized focusing on his abilities and internal team communications. Pope's innings against Zimbabwe, his eighth century against a different opposition, reaffirms his form following struggles in New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)