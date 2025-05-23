Will Shami Miss Out on England Test Tour?

India's experienced fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, may not join the squad for the crucial Test series against England starting June 20 at Headingley, ESPNcricinfo reports. Though currently fit to bowl for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, concerns about his workload for Test cricket remain.

ESPNcricinfo notes that a BCCI medical team member traveled to Lucknow to assess Shami's fitness ahead of Hyderabad's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While selectors have not finalized their decision, caution could lead to Shami being dropped unless medical reports suggest otherwise.

The 34-year-old's recent history of injuries, including an ankle surgery last year and current knee issues, sidelines him from international cricket for over a year. After participating in the Ranji Trophy, Shami displayed effective performances, but speculations about his return remain unfulfilled. Should Shami miss out, potentials like Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh could step into his place.

(With inputs from agencies.)