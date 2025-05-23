Swiatek's Quest for Glory: A Mindset Shift on Parisian Clay
Iga Swiatek, a champion at Roland Garros, reflects on her recent match struggles and perfectionist mentality. She aims to regain dominance at the French Open by adjusting her mindset. Despite past frustrations, she feels rejuvenated for another title chase in Paris.
Iga Swiatek is eager to defend her French Open title, embracing a new mindset after a challenging defeat in Rome. As she returns to Roland Garros, the Polish tennis star is focused on maintaining her dominance on Parisian clay, targeting a fourth consecutive championship.
Swiatek, known for her relentless perfectionism, acknowledged that she had been over-focusing on mistakes, which hindered her performance. The 23-year-old champion, who secured victories in 2020, 2022, and 2023, is now aiming for a more energetic and fearless approach during matches.
Despite recent frustrations, Swiatek is optimistic about her form and the familiar environment at Roland Garros. She remains unfazed by Paris's unpredictable spring weather, highlighting her adaptability and readiness to face any challenge on the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PGA Championship Embraces New Dynamics at Quail Hollow
Arsenal's Champions League Dreams Shattered by PSG
Folarin Balogun's Return Boosts Monaco's Champions League Ambitions
Unexpected Titans Face Off: PSG vs Inter Milan in a Surprising Champions League Final
Skyesports Championship 2025: India’s Premier Esports Battle Returns with a Bang