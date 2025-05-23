Swiatek's Quest for Glory: A Mindset Shift on Parisian Clay

Iga Swiatek is eager to defend her French Open title, embracing a new mindset after a challenging defeat in Rome. As she returns to Roland Garros, the Polish tennis star is focused on maintaining her dominance on Parisian clay, targeting a fourth consecutive championship.

Swiatek, known for her relentless perfectionism, acknowledged that she had been over-focusing on mistakes, which hindered her performance. The 23-year-old champion, who secured victories in 2020, 2022, and 2023, is now aiming for a more energetic and fearless approach during matches.

Despite recent frustrations, Swiatek is optimistic about her form and the familiar environment at Roland Garros. She remains unfazed by Paris's unpredictable spring weather, highlighting her adaptability and readiness to face any challenge on the court.

