Left Menu

PETRONAS TVS Racing Geared Up for 2025 FMSCI Supercross Championship

PETRONAS TVS Racing team, featuring champions Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and D Sachin, is preparing for the 2025 FMSCI Indian National Supercross Championship. The competition features motorcycle upgrades and a mix of experienced and emerging riders aiming to excel in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:45 IST
PETRONAS TVS Racing Geared Up for 2025 FMSCI Supercross Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The PETRONAS TVS Racing team is set to make waves in the 2025 FMSCI Indian National Supercross Championship, according to an official announcement by TVS Motor Company. Renowned riders such as Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and D Sachin will headline the team as they compete in the championship slated for this Friday in Vadodara, Gujarat.

With eight riders ready to take on the challenge, PETRONAS TVS Racing is incorporating advanced motorcycle technology, focusing on improved suspension systems for better performance.

Vimal Sumbly, the Head of Business at TVS Motor, expressed pride in the team's consistent achievements and shared their mission to elevate the motorsport scene in India by combining seasoned champions with promising new talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025