PETRONAS TVS Racing Geared Up for 2025 FMSCI Supercross Championship

The PETRONAS TVS Racing team is set to make waves in the 2025 FMSCI Indian National Supercross Championship, according to an official announcement by TVS Motor Company. Renowned riders such as Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and D Sachin will headline the team as they compete in the championship slated for this Friday in Vadodara, Gujarat.

With eight riders ready to take on the challenge, PETRONAS TVS Racing is incorporating advanced motorcycle technology, focusing on improved suspension systems for better performance.

Vimal Sumbly, the Head of Business at TVS Motor, expressed pride in the team's consistent achievements and shared their mission to elevate the motorsport scene in India by combining seasoned champions with promising new talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)