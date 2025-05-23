Left Menu

Pedersen's Thrilling Fourth Win at Giro Stage 13

Mads Pedersen celebrated his fourth stage victory at the 2025 Giro d'Italia, narrowly beating Wout van Aert in a gripping sprint. Isaac del Toro maintained his lead in the overall standings through consistent performance. The race's thrilling dynamics unfolded with several breakaway attempts and a tactical victory for Pedersen.

Pedersen's Thrilling Fourth Win at Giro Stage 13
Mads Pedersen

Mads Pedersen clinched his fourth stage victory at the 2025 Giro d'Italia during an intense sprint finish on stage 13. He narrowly beat Wout van Aert in the uphill challenge, as Isaac del Toro marginally extended his overall lead, securing the pink jersey for another day.

In the closing kilometers of the 180 km route from Rovigo to Vicenza, Pedersen tactically surged past his contenders. Despite fierce competition from Van Aert, Pedersen made a strategic maneuver on the right side, securing his win by less than a bike length.

Multiple breakaway attempts, including a promising move by Romain Bardet and Mathias Vacek, highlighted the day's strategy. However, Pedersen's decisive sprint landed him another victory, adding crucial Maglia Ciclamino points as Del Toro maintained his 38-second lead over Juan Ayuso in the general classification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

