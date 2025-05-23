Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Blaze Sets Stage for Kishan's Explosive Show at IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma surpasses the 4000-run mark in T20s as he and Ishan Kishan deliver a thrilling performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kishan's commanding 94 not out leads their team to 231/6, showcasing his long-awaited form in the 18th IPL season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:26 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Blaze Sets Stage for Kishan's Explosive Show at IPL
Ishan Kishan (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma achieved a major milestone by surpassing 4,000 T20 runs in a match full of fireworks. Playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, Sharma showcased aggressive play, contributing an exciting 34 runs off 17 balls in the IPL's 18th season battle.

Abhishek's explosive start nearly ended on the first ball, but he regrouped to hit three fours and three sixes before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. Despite his departure, the pressure was kept on the opposition as his high-risk approach had already set a brisk pace, with his efforts backed by Travis Head.

Post-match, Sharma emphasized the significance of playing through the innings, while Ishan Kishan took charge, guiding Sunrisers to a formidable 231/6 with a remarkable 94 not out. Kishan's performance, hailed by Sharma, marked another high point in the competition for the Hyderabad team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025