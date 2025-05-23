Abhishek Sharma's Blaze Sets Stage for Kishan's Explosive Show at IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma achieved a major milestone by surpassing 4,000 T20 runs in a match full of fireworks. Playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, Sharma showcased aggressive play, contributing an exciting 34 runs off 17 balls in the IPL's 18th season battle.

Abhishek's explosive start nearly ended on the first ball, but he regrouped to hit three fours and three sixes before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. Despite his departure, the pressure was kept on the opposition as his high-risk approach had already set a brisk pace, with his efforts backed by Travis Head.

Post-match, Sharma emphasized the significance of playing through the innings, while Ishan Kishan took charge, guiding Sunrisers to a formidable 231/6 with a remarkable 94 not out. Kishan's performance, hailed by Sharma, marked another high point in the competition for the Hyderabad team.

(With inputs from agencies.)